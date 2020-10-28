Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools to hold drive-thru job fair

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools is partnering with Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and the Indeed.com career website to hold a drive-thru job fair. Full and part time positions with the school system are available in the following categories:
- Groundskeepers (full-time and seasonal)
- Painters & Paint Crew Leaders
- HVAC PM Technician
- Grounds Pest Control Tech
- Energy Manager
- Electrical Apprentice
- General Building Technician
- Area Leader, Custodial
- Heavy Goods Mover, and
- Bus Drivers & Bus Driver Assistants
“Currently, there is a real demand for bus drivers and their assistants,” said Andrew Ward, regional workforce development manager for Goodwill. “In fact, right now the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools have more than 92 job openings for bus drivers, and more than 370 openings for bus driver assistants.”
Anyone applying to be a bus driver must:
- be at least 18 years old
- have a valid NC driver's license with at least six months driving experience
- have the ability to obtain and maintain a Class B CDL
- have no DWI convictions within the past seven years
- have no more than three moving violation convictions within the past seven years
Duties for a bus driver assistant include:
- Collect student attestation forms
- Assist with seating charts
- Load and unload bus
- Light cleaning and disinfecting
- Ensure proper mask etiquette
- Interact with parents
- Assist the driver with other health and safety concerns as needed
Registration is required for the drive-thru job fair. Attendance is limited. Candidates should dress professionally and bring copies of their resume to the event. The drive-thru job fair will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Parkland High School located at 1600 Brewer Road in Winston-Salem.
For more information, call Goodwill’s Career Center at 336-724-3621, or visit the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools website.