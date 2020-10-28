x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Greensboro's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Greensboro, North Carolina | WFMYNEWS2.com

Good Morning Show

Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools to hold drive-thru job fair

The drive-thru job fair will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Parkland High School located at 1600 Brewer Road in Winston-Salem.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto
Business man review his resume application on desk, laptop computer, job seeker

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools is partnering with Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and the Indeed.com career website to hold a drive-thru job fair. Full and part time positions with the school system are available in the following categories:

  • Groundskeepers (full-time and seasonal)
  • Painters & Paint Crew Leaders
  • HVAC PM Technician
  • Grounds Pest Control Tech
  • Energy Manager
  • Electrical Apprentice
  • General Building Technician
  • Area Leader, Custodial
  • Heavy Goods Mover, and
  • Bus Drivers & Bus Driver Assistants

“Currently, there is a real demand for bus drivers and their assistants,” said Andrew Ward, regional workforce development manager for Goodwill.  “In fact, right now the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools have more than 92 job openings for bus drivers, and more than 370 openings for bus driver assistants.”

Anyone applying to be a bus driver must:

  • be at least 18 years old
  • have a valid NC driver's license with at least six months driving experience
  • have the ability to obtain and maintain a Class B CDL
  • have no DWI convictions within the past seven years
  • have no more than three moving violation convictions within the past seven years

Duties for a bus driver assistant include:

  • Collect student attestation forms
  • Assist with seating charts
  • Load and unload bus
  • Light cleaning and disinfecting
  • Ensure proper mask etiquette
  • Interact with parents
  • Assist the driver with other health and safety concerns as needed

Registration is required for the drive-thru job fair. Attendance is limited. Candidates should dress professionally and bring copies of their resume to the event. The drive-thru job fair will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Parkland High School located at 1600 Brewer Road in Winston-Salem.

For more information, call Goodwill’s Career Center at 336-724-3621, or visit the Winston-Salem Forsyth County Schools website.

Related Articles