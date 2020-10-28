Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools to hold drive-thru job fair

The drive-thru job fair will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Parkland High School located at 1600 Brewer Road in Winston-Salem.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County Schools is partnering with Goodwill Industries of Northwest North Carolina and the Indeed.com career website to hold a drive-thru job fair. Full and part time positions with the school system are available in the following categories:

Groundskeepers (full-time and seasonal)

Painters & Paint Crew Leaders

HVAC PM Technician

Grounds Pest Control Tech

Energy Manager

Electrical Apprentice

General Building Technician

Area Leader, Custodial

Heavy Goods Mover, and

Bus Drivers & Bus Driver Assistants

“Currently, there is a real demand for bus drivers and their assistants,” said Andrew Ward, regional workforce development manager for Goodwill. “In fact, right now the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County schools have more than 92 job openings for bus drivers, and more than 370 openings for bus driver assistants.”

Anyone applying to be a bus driver must:

be at least 18 years old

have a valid NC driver's license with at least six months driving experience

have the ability to obtain and maintain a Class B CDL

have no DWI convictions within the past seven years

have no more than three moving violation convictions within the past seven years

Duties for a bus driver assistant include:

Collect student attestation forms

Assist with seating charts

Load and unload bus

Light cleaning and disinfecting

Ensure proper mask etiquette

Interact with parents

Assist the driver with other health and safety concerns as needed

Registration is required for the drive-thru job fair. Attendance is limited. Candidates should dress professionally and bring copies of their resume to the event. The drive-thru job fair will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 from 9:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Parkland High School located at 1600 Brewer Road in Winston-Salem.