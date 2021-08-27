WSSU hosts an inaugural K-12 return to school student wellness event Friday.

From 3 to 7 p.m. teachers and students can get masks, hand sanitizer, gloves, and free student physicals to stay protected while in school.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — As the first week of school wraps up, we’re already seeing COVID-19 cases rise in districts across the Triad.

To make sure students are protected Winston-Salem State University stepped up to host its inaugural student wellness event Friday.

WSSU’s health sciences mobile unit takes on a new purpose, after more than a year of the RV sitting doormat.

The university unlocked the parking break and hit the road to offer a variety of services to local students.

School staff took the unit to the Community Care Center in Winston-Salem to meet the city's underserved communities where they are.

Kindergarten thru 12th-grade students and teachers in those areas were invited to get free health care services they otherwise may not have access to.

Teachers and students got masks, hand sanitizer, and gloves to stay protected while in school this school year.

TOMORROW. Return to School Wellness Event for K-12th graders. Providing personal protective equipment, mental & physical... Posted by Winston-Salem State University on Thursday, August 26, 2021

The event was in partnership with Bank of America, which donated the PPE and the Community Care Center.

The Care Center provided free sports physicals for students participating in extracurricular activities.

Kevin Byers, the assistant dean for WSSU’s school of health sciences department said the mobile unit was used for mental health assessments and treatment plans for a variety of conditions like anxiety and depression.

“They’ll be able to provide behavioral health services to the community which is definitely needed in our community. They’ll be able to offer clinical panel lab testing for the community,’ Byers said. “Something we’ve done before, combined with the mental health pieces so a holistic approach.”

The event was targeted to Winston-Salem’s most underserved communities, but everyone was welcome.

“To get them familiar with the school of health sciences and familiar with the community care clinic and the services there,” Byers said. “And what we offer at the school of health sciences in terms of programs to get students and the community thinking about opportunities for education long term."