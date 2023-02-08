Wyndham Championship tee's off with Pro-Am

Golfers started at 7:00 am at the Sedgefield Country Club. It's the start of a busy week.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Wednesday kickstarted one of North Carolina's oldest professional golf event, the Wyndham Championship.

The Wyndham Championship was founded in 1938 and is the seventh-oldest event on the PGA TOUR, excluding the Majors.

The Louis DeJoy and Aldona Z. Wos Family Foundation Pro-Am allows people who participate to play golf alongside PGA TOUR players.

When you show up to the course you will be greeted by the large Wyndham Rewards Sand Castle. Crews used more than 54 tons of sand in their build.

It features the 'Key to Wyn', where fans have the chance to scan their phone as a key, and if it opens the door, you could win prizes like beach passes or a Wyndham vacation.

On the top, you will also find the 'First Tee–Central Carolina Putting Park.' The four-hole putting park was created to help one of the tournament’s signature charities drive awareness to its mission while providing fun for kids and families attending the Wyndham Championship.

On Thursday, the first round of the tournament begins and continues until Sunday.

If you plan to come out, here's a breakdown of the parking plan.

