'It's crunch time,' crews set up final details for Wyndham Championship

While it may look like an easy set-up for those attending the tournament, there's a lot of work happening behind the scenes.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — It is crunch week at the Sedgefield Country Club, as crews are just days away from the Wyndham Championship from teeing off.

While it may look like an easy set-up for those attending the tournament, there's a lot of work happening behind the scenes.

Eric Ferguson is the Sedgefield Country Club Golf Director. He said the golf shop transforms during the Wyndham Championship.

"Our golf shop actually becomes the merchandise tenant for this week of the tournament," said Ferguson. "Right now we are in the process of moving out all of our Sedgefield merchandise and transitioning into the 2023 Wyndham merchandise."

Consider this a 'shop swap.'

The Sedgefield Country Club's polos, golf bags, and other gear gets taken out of the shop and crews move in all of the Wyndham memorabilia for people to buy.

When you look across the course, as it's the week leading up to the big tournament, you will see more buildings, stands, and tents coming up as well.

Despite the heat, it is not slowing down crews.

You will also see Margaritaville start to go up as well.

Ferguson said everything is going smoothly. As each day gets closer to the big tournament, he said the team's excitement builds.

"There's a lot of excitement but also, maybe a little bit of nerves there as well," he said. "We need some cooperation from mother nature as well to finish up what we need to do for the week to get ready for next week.

Greensboro is nearly a week away from having nearly 100 thousand people come through for this.

Events begin August 2nd and go until the 6th. You can find the layout of events here, on the Wyndham Championship website.

Discounted tickets are available at all Triad Harris Teeter stores. Shoppers should have their V.I.C. cards with them as they are needed to purchase a ticket.

If you are an educator, military member, or first responder you can get free tickets.

For Piedmont Triad kindergarten through high school educators, you and one guest will receive free admission you can attend the Wyndham Championship free of charge thanks to the Joseph M. Bryan Foundation.

Those tickets for teachers can be found here.

Piedmont Triad first responders, including law enforcement, fire and Emergency Medical Technicians, and one guest are also admitted to the tournament free of charge.

Those tickets can be found here.

For military members, there are limited complimentary tickets available for you and a guest. This is for those that are active duty, reservists, and veterans. This is courtesy of the Heroes Vacation Club and Truist.

These tickets include access to the Patriots’ Outpost at the 10th Green. Complimentary military tickets are now only available for Thursday, Aug, 3; all other days are sold out.