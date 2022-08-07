Volunteers needed for the PGA tour stop at Wyndham

It'll take nearly 1,800 volunteers to put on the 83rd annual championship.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The countdown to the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro is on. The PGA tournament is less than a month away.



This is the first tournament at the Sedgefield Country Club with no COVID restrictions since the pandemic.

Mark Brazil is Wyndham’s executive director. He said as they prepare the course for its full return there is a need for Shotlink volunteers.

“It’s the PGA tours technology platform that gives you all the information on everyone’s shot. It’s gathered and sent to the PGA media platforms, Brazil said. “And you’re right on top of the action so you see great golf.”

There’s also opportunities for the little ones to get a front-row seat at the championship. Kids can volunteer to carry the leaderboard signs throughout the week.

Wyndham typically hires 1,600 to 1,800 volunteers. There are positions in gallery management where they need lots of people.

“ On every hole, we have a team that manages the hole to protect the players from fans going out there," Brazil said. "It’s a just-in-case policing of the holes to make sure everything goes smoothly."

Before volunteers are sent out on their shifts they are trained, and no previous golf knowledge is needed.

Those interested in volunteering can click here.

To see a week of golf on the green and take part in fan-friendly activities tickets can be purchased online. Tickets cannon be bought at the tournament entrance.

Brazil said tickets can be purchased at your local Harris Teeter at a 30% discounted rate.

“With inflation and everything else we wanted to make that available to folks,” Brazil said.