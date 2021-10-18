Yes, walking works! Here's how to walk for weight loss

A Good Morning Show viewer wanted to know if she could get good fitness results from walking. Coach Lynch Hunt says yes, walking works!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — You likely know the saying, "The simple things in life have the greatest impact." It applies to most aspects of life including your health and wellness.

We're reminded about the need to keep things simple with this question.

Good Morning Show viewer Sheila Mann said, "I can't afford a gym right now, but I clearly need to lose weight. Can I get good results from walking?"

Great question, Sheila! Health and wellness expert, Lynch Hunt has your answer.

"Yes! By simply walking more often you can lose weight, burn belly fat, as well as provide a lot of other health benefits," said Hunt from A.W.O.L. Fitness in Greensboro.

"Walking is king. At a nice brisk pace, you can burn from 100 to 300 calories in 30 minutes. And if you double that up, you can burn 200 to 600 calories in an hour. Now combine that with a low-calorie diet or just cut out 500 calories from your diet and you'll be losing weight every week," said Hunt.

Coach Hunt also provided this extra tip for faster results.

"To get the best results from walking, I personally recommend fasted cardio, that's if you're generally healthy. Fasted cardio basically means doing cardio on an empty stomach when you first wake up. You can burn more fat at this time because the body replaces glucose which is its main source of energy. Since there's no glucose to be used as energy the body instead is going to burn or use stored fat for fuel," said Hunt.

You will want to do fasted cardio about 3 or 5 times a week which will allow you to burn more fat and lose more weight at a faster pace.