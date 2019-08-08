WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Every August, YMCA Bright Beginnings pairs a child with a volunteer to help make back to school special.

You might remember picking out a brand new backpack, outfit, and purchasing supplies to get ready for the first day of school each year.

But, for some families, difficult financial situations can make back-to-school hard to experience.

Through collaborations with the community and the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina, you can still help children start the school year ready for success and make back to school special.

YMCA Bright Beginnings takes children in need back to school shopping with community volunteers.

"We strongly believe every child deserves to feel confident on their first day of school. But unfortunately, many kids in our community don't have the proper clothes or school supplies," said Stan Law, President and CEO of the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina. "Through Bright Beginnings, we can make sure kids have what they need for the start of a successful school year. And it's all made possible through our volunteers, business partners in the community, staff and funds from our Annual Giving Campaign."

YMCA is providing a gift card for volunteers to shop for clothes with a child one-on-one.

Each year, the YMCA of Northwest North Carolina works with the staff at local elementary schools to help identify students who are most in need.

For more information on YMCA Bright Beginnings, click here.