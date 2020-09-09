YMCA of Greensboro reopens indoor fitness centers with limited capacity

Before participating in any activities, YMCA members must sign a waiver acknowledging potential risks to sickness or disease.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — After months of being temporarily closed, the YMCA of Greensboro is reopening indoor fitness centers at all branches with limited capacity. The move comes after North Carolina entered Phase 2.5 of easing restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Phase 2.5 allows fitness and competitive physical activity facilities to open statewide at 30% capacity.

"We're asking members to spend about 75 minutes or so inside the facility,” said Rhonda Anderson, president and CEO of YMCA of Greensboro. “We are at reduced capacity. We want to be able to welcome as many members as possible.”

The YMCA of Greensboro is working to help slow the spread of COVID-19. The top priority is keeping all members and staff safe. Before entering the building, the YMCA is screening all members and staff for COVID-19 exposure and symptoms. That includes conducting wellness and temperature checks.

Before participating in any activities, members must sign a waiver acknowledging potential risks to sickness or disease. Members are also required to wear a face mask, except during strenuous exercise.

Under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's recommendations, the YMCA is implementing social distancing and cleaning protocols. Members, as always, are encouraged to clean and disinfect machines before and after use.

“As members come in, they will receive an individualized spray bottle,” Anderson said. “They can carry the spray bottle around with them as they are working out to wipe down machinery after they are done.”

If you are not feeling well or have come into contact with someone with COVID-19, the YMCA wants you to stay home. It’s all about keeping YMCA communities safe and healthy.

If you placed your membership on hold during the temporary closure due to COVID-19, the YMCA will automatically reactivate the membership. If you wish to extend the hold on your membership, you must fill out an extended membership hold request form.

To learn more about how the YMCA of Greensboro is protecting members and staff during the COVID-19 crisis, visit the YMCA of Greensboro website.