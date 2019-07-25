GREENSBORO, N.C. — Even though the summer is a time for rest and relaxation, you might experience an increase in stress.

In a survey conducted by SleepRate, a third of Americans reported that they find themselves more stressed during the summer months than any other season of the year.

One of the biggest reasons for an increase in stress over the summer months is lack of sleep due to social obligations.

In fact, researchers found, most Americans lose sleep during the summer months due to hectic summer schedules, vacations, allergies, and warmer weather.

During the summer, you might have a busier social life or experience a change in day-to-day schedule.

That includes planning summer road trips, welcoming the children home from school for summer vacation, or tackling everything else that comes with the summertime.

If you do not tackle stress, health officials say, you can experience health issues.

According to the National Institute of Mental Health, stress may contribute to serious health problems, such as heart disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, and other illnesses, as well as mental disorders, like depression or anxiety.

If you're searching for a new way to beat summer stress, you might want to consider Break 'N Bash in Greensboro.

It's the Triad's first recreational break room.

Break 'N Bash provides a controlled environment for you to constructively blow off steam and enjoy a new form of recreational therapy.

You can destroy objects in a safe environment to rid the body of stress.

All you have to do is choose a package, sign forms, get geared up, and smash objects with a tool.

Sessions are by appointment only and can be scheduled during the following hours:

Thursday and Friday 6pm - 10pm

Saturday 10am - 7pm

Participants must be at least 13 years old and ages 13-16 must be accompanied by an adult.

Each session is 20 minutes. Time begins after five minutes of entering Break Rooms.

Break 'n Bash is located at 2900 East Market Street in Greensboro.

For more information about Break 'N Bash, click here.

The CDC also provides the following tips for managing stress:

Tips for Self-Care

The best ways to manage stress in hard times are through self-care.