Youday! : None of Your Business

What people think and say about you is none of your business. I'll say that again. What people think and say about you is none of your business. Let them talk about you. Let them lie about you. Let them gossip about you. Let them misunderstand you. Whatever you do, do not allow them to mislead you.

Their opinions are not your issues. Refuse to be distracted by the naysayers in the crowd. Some people are so stuck in being miserable that they want to form a new party, and you're on their invite list. No thank you! Let them be them as you live a life of love and kindness, and most of all, be authentic. It’s okay if you don’t fit in. No one ever remembers those in the crowd-just those who stand out -even if that means you are standing alone. So lift up your head, stop looking downtrodden, put a pep in your step, smile, own your moment, and keep on moving forward.