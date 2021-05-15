Light at the end of the tunnel in your darkest moments: Youday

Today Coach LaMonte shares how you can stay positive amid your dark times.

As difficult as it is to navigate through seasons like this-it is during these times when life seems to present us with opportunities to change our perspective.

Listen, your dark nights are coming to an end. There is a light so powerful that it breaks the power of your darkest night in order to start a brand new day.

So no matter how broken you are, or how lost you may feel, don’t give up. Don’t quit. The night is almost over and joy will be at your doorstep in the morning. Be encouraged.