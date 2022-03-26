Youday! Problems and Purpose

How problems reveal your purpose.

The answer to your purpose is found in a problem you are passionate about. It is then that you will discover that purpose is found in the womb of that issue.

When you confront the issue head on it will birth the element of your purpose. Every problem in this world today exists because no one has challenged its existence, and at the core of every problem is a problems desire to be solved.

You are the source that an issue is waiting for. No longer can you see a problem, have an answer, and idly sit by and do nothing about it. Such action is robbery because you are stealing from your own potential and robbing the world of your personal greatness.