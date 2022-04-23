Youday! What Do You Have to Lose?

Coach LaMonte talks about conquering fear

What is the one thing that is holding you back? We all have that fear that is preventing us from stepping out and doing something we have never done.

I know how that fear can kick in and stand in the way of the next major season of our lives. The days are getting shorter, and we are aging daily, so when will the right moment be that moment?

We hide behind excuses believing they are protecting us but they are working against us, becoming the enemy of our progress. What do you have to lose? If you've never had something you desired why not go for it? Whatever it is, what are you waiting for?