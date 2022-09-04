Youday: Who am I?

Unlock the answer to the question ‘Who am I?’ with Coach LaMonte

Have you ever asked yourself the questions, 'who am I?' and 'How did I get the life I'm living?' Many of us have, navigating through life's mystery hoping to find those answers.

First, your life is what you granted permission to- accepting what we believe we deserve. If what you feel you deserve is constantly negative-that is what you accept. We must remove limitations we place on ourselves, rejecting our own ability to be what we desire to be.

Remember this: your current being is formed from by what you allowed your life to become and it is what you became. If you want to change it go back to the drawing board of your being and become what you were create to be. This is how you find the answer to those questions.-CL