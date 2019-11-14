Everyone has relationship problems from time to time. Recently, former Governor, Salin Palin, said learned that her husband wanted a divorce from an email sent by his attorney. Palin says that she's fighting for her marriage.

If your partner says that they want out of your relationship, have a conversation. Find out exactly what the situation is from their perspective. Make sure you're listening to what they're saying. Not thinking about what you want to say. Identify the emotions underneath their words as this will give you more insight.

After they share their perspective and you still want the relationship, ask them what they'd like to see happen. What you can do differently? Some partners might expect that you figure it out on your own. Based on what the issues are, think about how you can make the situation better. And do it.

Let's say that you work on the relationship and you change things for the better. And they still want out. Let them go. As hard as it might be. Let them go.

Share your thoughts on my Facebook page: Blanca Cobb-Body Language Expert. Write a message on my timeline and I'll get back to you.