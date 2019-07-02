BURLINGTON, N.C. — It's the basic count for the Carolina Shag; a six-step that really moves with the beat. Best with beach music, the shag is one of the areas most popular dances.

So when a Burlington group asked WFMY News 2's Tracey McCain to learn the moves to help them raise money for those in need; Tracey gave it her best shot!

This Saturday, February 9th Tracey and dance partner Jesse Justice will be dancing to raise money for Hospice and Meals on Wheels of Alamance County.

Justice says dancing is the perfect way to help others.

"There's a lot of people who need help and Hospice is one of the greatest in Alamance County. And you would be surprised the people who are out there who can't get something to eat. That's why we support Meals On Wheels," said Justice.

The Burlington Shag Club's Valentine Dinner Dance is this Saturday, February 9, 2019, at the 40 West Convention Center in Burlington. It's from 6:30 p.m. to midnight and Tracey and Jesse should take the floor around 9 p.m. You can come and support all of the dancing duos by throwing money out onto the floor.

"Throw it by the buckets, we'll be happy to pick it up," said Justice.

For more information about the Burlington Shag Club, click here.