Where do we go from here? YWCA High Point to hold panel discussion about racial equity

YWCA High Point is holding the free webinar on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. on Facebook Live and Zoom.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Do you talk about race with your family and friends? Most Black and Asian adults say race or race relations come up in their conversations with family and friends at least sometimes, compared with about half of white and Hispanic adults. That’s according to a 2019 Pew Research Center survey. It also shows Blacks are more likely than other racial or ethnic groups to say topics about race or race relations come up often.

Talking about race, although hard, is necessary. According to the National Museum of African American History and Culture, talking about race starts with personal reflection:

When were you first aware of your race?

What do you remember from childhood about how you made sense of human differences?

What confused you?

What childhood experiences did you have with friends or adults who were different from you in some way?

How, if ever, did any adult give you help thinking about racial differences?

In the Triad-region, YWCA High Point is continuing the conversation surrounding race and the fight against systemic racism. YWCA High Point is a nonprofit with a mission to "eliminate racism, empower women, and promote peace, justice, freedom, and dignity for all." Since 1920, the organization has been providing resources and programs to strengthen families and work towards racial justice.

In January, the YWCA began holding monthly webinars to raise awareness about different issues surrounding the community on a local and national level. That includes public conversations about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, social injustice, and American political divisiveness.

In February, during Black History Month, the webinar is expected to include an in-depth discussion about health concerns related to COVID-19 vaccines and health disparities. The panel will include local leaders from the Guilford County Public Health Department, Science Policy Action Network, and Mount Zion Baptist Church.

"We know there are many disparities, especially for individuals of color,” said Heidi Majors, Executive Director of YWCA High Point. “We want to raise awareness on that, encourage people to find ways to address those gaps, and what do we need to do there. In March, we will be also looking at housing. Then, in May, we will look at minority economic development.”

YWCA High Point is holding the free webinar on Tuesday at 12:00 p.m. on Facebook Live and Zoom. Participants will be able to get involved in the discussion and ask questions using the comment and chat sections online.