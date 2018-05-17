HOLDEN BEACH, NC - After a week in exile, 'Big Earl,' the shrimp boat that was stranded on shore at Holden Beach, is back at home.

That home, of course, would be the ocean.

'Earl' got stuck in the sand on Holden Beach last Thursday after a net got tangled in the propeller. Winds pushed the boat closer to the shore overnight and there it was, camped out on the beach for days.

Thursday morning around 11 a.m., a boat called 'Alpha Quest' from Tarpon Springs, Fla. towed the boat out according to WWAY. Boat captain Virgil Coleman says he's relieved.

The boat was recently purchased by its owner and was on its first trip out according to WFMY News 2 viewer Ty Staley. Ty has submitted several videos of the boat to us.

An excavator was brought in to start digging a path on Monday and other boats were helped out during the week.

