Traid Goodwill breaking ground at new location in Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Triad Goodwill is opening a new store and donation center in Greensboro. Officials said construction will be at 5835 W. Gate City Blvd.

There will be a groundbreaking ceremony to celebrate the building on Thursday, June 8 at 10 am.

“We have wanted to build in this area for the past 5-8 years as it’s an area that we do not presently serve,” explains Celeste MacMurdo, executive vice president of operations at Triad Goodwill. “We purchased the property in 2020 and now, after 3 years we’re able to start developing this land and serving this community.”

According to Goodwill officials, the new facility will create 20 full-time job opportunities as well as provide volunteer opportunities.

The organization said they intend to keep their current location in full operation during and after construction and opening.

They plan for the new location to open in early 2024.

