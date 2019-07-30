GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is accepting a different kind of payment for parking tickets now through the month of August.
Instead of money, the City will take new and unwrapped school supplies at an equal or greater value than the fine.
Donations must be made within 30 days of the citation, not including handicap-parking violations, and you'll need to bring your receipt for the school supplies.
The City will donate all supplies to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse. The warehouse allows Guilford County School teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.
All supplies must be brought to the Parking Office, located on the UG Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.
Here are some suggested donations:
- Glue Sticks
- Crayons
- No. 2 Pencils
- Spiral/Composition Notebooks
- Dry Erase Markers
- Pencil Top Erasers
- Loose Leaf Notebook Paper
- 3-Ring Binders
- Tissues
- Antibacterial Wipes
- 2-Pocket Folders
- Flash Drives
- Color Copy Paper
- Construction Paper
- Scissors