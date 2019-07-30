GREENSBORO, N.C. — The City of Greensboro is accepting a different kind of payment for parking tickets now through the month of August.

Instead of money, the City will take new and unwrapped school supplies at an equal or greater value than the fine.

City of Greensboro For the month of August, if you receive a parking citation, you can ... pay it in school supplies! Donations must be made within 30 days of the infraction, not including handicap-parking violations. The City will donate all supplies to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse.

Donations must be made within 30 days of the citation, not including handicap-parking violations, and you'll need to bring your receipt for the school supplies.

The City will donate all supplies to the Guilford Education Alliance Teacher Supply Warehouse. The warehouse allows Guilford County School teachers to shop for items at no cost up to four times a year.

All supplies must be brought to the Parking Office, located on the UG Level of the Melvin Municipal Office Building, 300 W. Washington St.

Here are some suggested donations: