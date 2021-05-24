Got suggestions? Carolina Disco Turkeys need your help naming new mascot

The Carolina Disco Turkeys are searching for a name for their new mascot and could use your help!

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Carolina Disco Turkeys need your help naming their new mascot.

The team announced Monday they’ll have a live mascot representing their team this season.

Those interested in suggesting a new name can do so best by filling out the Carolina Disco Turkey’s name suggestion form or in social media replies.

The team said as part of a partnership with nonprofit animal sanctuary and educational center Tiger World, the Disco Turkeys are adopting a disco turkey to cheer on the team straight from the nonprofit center.

“For our new feathered teammate’s well-being, he won’t be attending any games this year,” the Carolina Disco Turkeys wrote in a news release. “However, the team plans to pay him visits throughout their inaugural season, which starts this weekend.”

The organization said if your name suggestion gets picked as the winner, you'll get four tickets to a Carolina Disco Turkeys home game and can throw out a first pitch.

The winner will also receive a family pass for a visit to Tiger World.

You can drop names for the new mascot until 3 p.m. Tuesday.

