MOREHEAD CITY, NC (WFMY) - North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper announced the state has given more than $1.8 million in Finish Line Grants funding to community colleges. Gov. Cooper unveiled the Finish Line Grants program in July to help community college students dealing with financial emergencies to complete their education.

The program uses $7 million in federal funds to help students pay for transportation, housing, medical needs, dependent care or other financial emergencies that students face through no fault of their own.

“Hurricane Florence was a gut punch to our state, causing unforeseen damages to families across the state, and the Finish Line Grants program is more important now than ever,” said Gov. Cooper. “This program will help students across the state and in hurricane-affected areas finish their training and get a good paying job to support themselves and their families.”

Funding from the grants was awarded to more than 30 community colleges, including Guilford Technical Community College, Davidson Community College and Alamance Community College.

