Gov. Cooper bans TikTok from state devices

Gov. Cooper signed an Executive Order that will ban the use of TikTok and WeChat from state cell phones and computers.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper bans TikTok and WeChat from all state devices.

Cooper signed an Executive Order that will ban the use of TikTok and Wechat from state-owned devices such as cell phones and computers.

Experts say both apps lack sufficient privacy controls and are based in countries who support cyberattacks against the U.S.

“It’s important for us to protect state information technology from foreign countries that have actively participated in cyberattacks against the United States,” said Cooper.

“Protecting North Carolina from cyber threats is vital to ensuring the safety, security, privacy, and success of our state and its people,” he said.

The ban comes just weeks after lawmakers, including several from Guilford County called for it.

The ban will go in to effect in two weeks.

