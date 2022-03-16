Gov. Cooper meeting to discuss next COVID phase

Gov. Cooper and health officials are meeting to talk about the next phase of COVID for the state since encouraging schools to end mask mandates.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper, the Department of Health and Human Services, and the Department of Commerce set to meet about COVID-19 guidance on Thursday, March 17.

After encouraging schools in North Carolina to make masks optional in classrooms, Gov. Cooper will continue to provide updates and offer guidance based on state health official recommendations.

The briefing comes as the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services has updated COVID briefing guidelines earlier this month.

