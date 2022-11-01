Gov. Cooper donates blood amid nationwide shortage

Blood supplies are critically low right now, and donating saves lives. Today, Gov. Cooper donated blood at the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina and encouraged healthy and eligible North Carolinians to do the same. pic.twitter.com/gJ1e4fJvDG

“The need for blood donation is constant,” Barry Porter, Regional Chief Executive Officer of the American Red Cross of Eastern North Carolina, said. “We appreciate Governor Cooper taking time out his busy schedule to give blood; setting a great example for others across the state to follow in the coming weeks.”

WCNC Charlotte is part of seven major media companies and other local institutions reporting on and engaging the community around the problems and solutions as they relate to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is a project of the Charlotte Journalism Collaborative, which is supported by the Local Media Project, an initiative launched by the Solutions Journalism Network with support from the Knight Foundation to strengthen and reinvigorate local media ecosystems. See all of our reporting at charlottejournalism.org.