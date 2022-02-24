'North Carolina is getting ready': Cooper unveils first-of-its-kind EV charging station in Charlotte

This comes after the Biden Administration allotted $5 billion in federal funds to build electric vehicle infrastructure.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Charlotte Mayor Vi Lyles unveiled a first-of-its-kind electric vehicle charging station in Charlotte Thursday.

During his visit to the Queen City, Cooper toured PoleVolt, the new charging station that was created by a partnership between the City of Charlotte, Duke Energy, Centralina Regional Council and UNC Charlotte. The station uses existing streetlights to provide free curbside charging for electric vehicles and expands access to charging infrastructure for people who do not have access to off-street parking.

"The transition by vehicle manufacturers to electric is upon us and this station is just one example of how North Carolina is getting ready," Cooper said. "The quicker we move, the more affordable electric vehicles will become for everyday people."

North Carolina currently has 1,542 miles of EV corridors, which are sections of roads with planned or actively available charging stations. Among those roads, are Interstate 85 through much of the Charlotte metro area. With additional discretionary funding provided under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law, North Carolina will have the opportunity to significantly expand EV chargers throughout the state.

"PoleVolt allows us to look at new innovation through the lens of equity," Lyles said. "This new station is an example of the city's commitment to both sustainability and to the residents in our vital corridors of opportunity, areas of our city that have been under-represented in the past."

Charlotte's newest charging station will be at The Ritz at Washington Heights, a small community park in west Charlotte. It joins more than 1,440 chargers across North Carolina, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation.

In 2019, nearly 10,000 all-electric cars were registered in the state. By the end of 2021, that number had surpassed 35,000.

Cities are also looking to expand their fleet of energy-efficient, climate-friendly vehicles.

The cities of Greensboro and Asheville are currently operating fully electric buses in their transit fleets. Chapel Hill Transit and GoRaleigh also have electric buses in service.

