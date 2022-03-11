x
Gov. Roy Cooper keeps funding for childcare going

Governor Roy Cooper visited and toured the Kid Appeal Learning Center in High Point to highlight the North Carolina Child Care Stabilization Grants.

HIGH POINT, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper took a field trip to High Point Thursday.

He stopped by the Kid Appeal Learning Center to hang with the children and talk about North Carolina’s childcare stabilization grants.

Gov. Cooper said our state used $800 million in American rescue money to help cut the cost of childcare. The Kid Appeal Learning Center is just one of the establishments that received some of the grant money. 

The owners said they knew without the money, it would be a struggle to survive.

The center was able to use the funds to drop enrollment fees, give teachers raises, and buy new playground equipment. Gov. Cooper said the grants will continue through the end of 2023.

