Gov. Cooper pardons two turkeys from Thanksgiving Table

Butterball President and CEO Jay Jandrain said the company is happy to have two Butterball turkeys pardoned by Governor Cooper as a symbol of the holiday.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper pardoned two turkeys at the annual North Carolina Turkey Pardon Ceremony at the Executive Mansion Tuesday.

Biscuit and Tater, both 50-pound toms from Warren Farms in Clinton are 20 weeks old and like eating pecans, country music karaoke and watching football, according to Gov. Roy Cooper’s office.

“Thanksgiving is a time to come together and appreciate the many blessings our families, friends and communities have to offer,” Cooper said. “We’re grateful for the people who make North Carolina a stronger and safer place for all, including our educators, military service members and first responders. The holidays are also a time to remember those struggling to make ends meet and put food on the table and I appreciate Butterball’s generous donation to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina.”

“It’s an honor that so many chose Butterball for the center of their Thanksgiving table and for everyday meals, as well,” Jandrain said. “Thanksgiving about gathering with friends and family to say thanks around a warm meal and helping make that a reality for more people through partners like the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina is how Butterball helps pass love on every day.”

Gov. Roy Cooper’s office said after the ceremony, the turkeys will retire at Horsin’ Around Inc. in Spring Hope.

Cooper was joined by Jandrain and NC Poultry Federation Executive Director Bob Ford.

Officials said Butterball is donating 300 turkeys to the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina. The food bank will distribute the turkeys to local agencies serving families in need.

On Wednesday, Cooper will join representatives from the Food Bank of Central and Eastern North Carolina and Butterball to unload the turkeys at the food bank.

“As we celebrate the Thanksgiving season each year, we’re proud of our NC Turkey industry and especially the hard-working farm families who help raise them,” Ford said.

