Gov. Cooper signs state budget into law includes teacher pay raises, money for infrastructure and more

The budget includes pay raises for teachers and also bonuses. The budget also includes money for high-speed internet among other various uses.

"This budget moves North Carolina forward in important ways. Funding for high-speed internet, our universities and community colleges, clean air and drinking water and desperately needed pay increases for teachers and state employees are all critical for our state to emerge from this pandemic stronger than ever. I will continue to fight for progress where this budget falls short but believe that, on balance, it is an important step in the right direction," Gov. Cooper said.