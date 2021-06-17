Gov. Cooper eats lunch at Barbecue Center after visit to Davidson County vaccine center

Gov. Cooper is encouraging folks to get vaccinated so they have a chance to win $1 million in the state's new vaccine lottery.

LEXINGTON, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper visited Davidson County Health Department on Thursday as more North Carolinians got their COVID-19 vaccine, but before he left, he couldn't miss out on some famous Lexington-style barbecue.

He made a stop at the Bar-B-Q Center for lunch. His order - the sliced pork plate with hushpuppies, red slaw, and french fries.

While at the health department, Gov. Cooper took time to promote the state's new vaccine lottery, which gives everyone who gets the vaccine the chance to win $1 million. If children get their vaccine, they get the chance to win a scholarship.

Gov Cooper (@NC_Governor) toured a vaccine center in Lexington today. Here are some of his comments about the vaccine lottery. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/6QUvWDU2PN — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) June 17, 2021

The Davidson County Health Department has administered more than 60,000 doses of the vaccine. 35% of the county has had at least one vaccine dose, compared to 44% of the state having at least one dose.

Anyone who gets the vaccine is automatically entered into the lottery.

The first drawing is on June 23.