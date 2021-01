Governor Roy Cooper tweeted, “This president has betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it. He should resign or be removed from office.”

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is calling for President Donald Trump’s removal following the violent breaching of the U.S. Capitol.

He among other North Carolina lawmakers are making their voices heard by calling for his removal.

Gov. Cooper tweeted the following:

“This president has betrayed our country and is therefore unfit to lead it. He should resign or be removed from office.”