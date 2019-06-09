RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is set to hold a media briefing on Friday, September 6.

According to a release from the Office of Governor Roy Cooper, the briefing will take place at the State Emergency Operations Center located in Raleigh, NC at 4:35 p.m.

Cooper is set to speak on the impacts that Hurricane Dorian caused as it hit the North Carolina and South Carolina coastlines on Thursday.

