RALEIGH, N.C. — On Saturday, Governor Roy Cooper ordered all United States and North Carolina flags at state facilities to be lowered to half-staff until sunset Tuesday, March 31, 2020.

This act is in honor of NC House of Representative MaryAnn Black, who passed away this week. Black represented the 29th District of Durham County since 2017. She also served as a Durham County Commissioner from 1990 to 2002. A private service for Rep. Black was held on Friday.

Statement from Governor Roy Cooper:

"MaryAnn Black was a strong, compassionate leader who spent her life making North Carolinians healthier and better educated. She will be sorely missed by all of us who knew her and called her friend."

In a show of respect, people, businesses, schools, municipalities, counties and other government subdivisions are encouraged to fly the flag at half-staff until Tuesday March 31.

