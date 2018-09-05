RALEIGH, NC - Military members were invited to the Executive Mansion by North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper on Wednesday in honor of Military Appreciation Month.

“North Carolina’s dedicated servicemembers and their families make great sacrifices to keep us safe at home and abroad,” Gov. Cooper said.

RELATED | Army's new weapon: 'Enemy can't see we're targeting him until we pull the trigger'

Secretary Larry Hall of the North Carolina Department of Military and Veterans Affairs, First Lady Kristin Cooper and members of each branch of the Armed Forces joined Cooper along with military at the Raleigh mansion.

North Carolina has around 120,000 active duty military personnel and over 720,000 veterans to give it the third-largest military presence in the nation.

“North Carolina has earned the reputation of being the most military-friendly state in the nation, and as Governor, I’m committed to maintaining that reputation,” Gov. Cooper said.

Cooper will also kick off the Valor Games Southeast in Durham later in May.

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App: Apple Users, Android Users

© 2018 WFMY