Governor Cooper announces $35 million to support child care centers statewide

North Carolina is beginning to roll out the remaining CARES Act funds allotted to our state. Part of it is going to child care programs.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Tuesday, Governor Cooper announced that the North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services is providing $35 million in operational grants from federal Coronavirus Relief Funds to help child care programs providing in-person child care during the COVID-19 pandemic.

At the beginning of the pandemic, operational costs shot up and enrollment took a hit at child care centers. But, these facilities needed to remain open, to offer the children of essential workers a place to go.

"It's been hard and stressful on everybody. We've been trying to keep this virus out of the facility," said Deloris Jackson, owner of CJ's Child Care in Greensboro, "I thank God we were able to provide the service to parents because there are other people that had to go to work."

From April until July, DHHS provided more than $80 million to child care programs. Jackson says, her daycare was one of the facilities assisted with this money - helping her cover salaries, buy PPE, and assist with everyday operations.

"I was able to buy a scanner to help take the children's temperature when they come through the door," she explained.

The money also helped her pay for an upgraded internet connection, with so many of the kids using tablets and devices to learn remotely.

This week, she got word from the state that more money is on the way. The $35 million provided through DHHS will be split between licensed child care facilities statewide that remained open in August, September, and October.

"Education and childcare have to remain a priority, even as we fight this pandemic," said Governor Cooper, "These funds will help child care centers keep welcoming children to safe and caring places."