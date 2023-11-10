Why Gov. Cooper is in Japan this week

The governor is in Japan this week for the annual Southeastern United States and Japan Economic Development Conference with one main goal in mind.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is in Japan Wednesday morning and his trip abroad is all about bringing big bucks back to us here at home.

Governor Cooper is working to bring international investment here to the Tar Heel state.

The governor is in Japan this week for the annual Southeastern United States and Japan Economic Development Conference with one main goal in mind: to bring jobs to North Carolina.

North Carolina and Japan have a very strong relationship already. Around 30,000 North Carolinians work at more than 200 Japanese companies in the state right now. At this week's conference, state leaders will be working on ways to increase that number in the next five years.

The commitment between North Carolina and Japan is even more evident by the conference's location next year. Charlotte getting ready to host leaders from around the world in October 2024 at the convention center, hoping to bring more jobs and opportunities right here to the Queen City.