Gov. Roy Cooper expected to announce if North Carolina will enter Phase 3

Phase 2 is set to expire on Friday. Gov. Cooper said he's making decisions based on the state's coronavirus data.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is holding a press briefing with members of the state's coronavirus task force at 4 p.m. Wednesday. You can watch it live in this story.

He's expected to announce if North Carolina will enter Phase 3 of reopening or remain in Phase 2, which is set to expire on Friday.

It's been three weeks since Cooper extended the Phase 2 executive order. Now, gym and bar owners are waiting to know if they will get to open their doors for the first time since March. Here's a look at some of the differences between Phase 2 and Phase 3.

Phase 2

Restaurants, hair salons, camps and public pools are allowed to reopen but with limited capacity.

Bars, gyms and entertainment venues remain closed.

Mass gatherings of more than 25 people in outdoor spaces are prohibited. The limit is 10 people for indoor spaces.

Phase 3

Businesses that are already open would be able to increase capacity while maintaining social distancing.

Larger groups can gather. Cooper has not defined a new maximum for mass gatherings.

Visitation limits are still likely to be in place for vulnerable populations such as nursing homes.

Cooper has said he's making decisions based on the state's latest coronavirus data. The last time he extended Phase 2, state health officials were concerned about a rising number of new coronavirus cases as well as rising hospitalizations. The North Carolina Department of Health and Human Services Secretary Mandy Cohen is expected to go over COVID-19 trends during Wednesday's briefing.

As of Wednesday, North Carolina had just under 130,000 confirmed coronavirus cases, with the majority of them being presumed recoveries.