Gov. Cooper extends stay-at-home order, evictions moratorium, and to-go alcohol sales

The stay-at-home order was extended through February 28.

RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper announced the extensions of multiple orders, including the modified stay-at-home order, during a COVID-19 task force briefing on Wednesday. State leaders said North Carolina's COVID metrics are stabilizing, and we are past the peak of the winter holidays, but our numbers still remain very high.

“With more than 3,300 people in the hospital, and the percent of positive tests in double digits, we know this virus is still spreading,” Gov. Cooper said. “And with at least one new contagious variant of COVID-19 in our state, we still have work to do. We cannot let our guard down, especially in these cold winter months.”

STAY-AT-HOME ORDER

Cooper extended the stay-at-home order through Sunday, February 28, which means North Carolina will remain under a daily curfew from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. People are encouraged to only travel for essential needs, wear a mask when out in public, and wear a mask when visiting family or friends you don't live with.

EVICTIONS MORATORIUM

Cooper also announced the evictions moratorium would be extended to help struggling families stay in their homes. This order was extended through March 31.

TO-GO ALCOHOL SALES

North Carolina bars and restaurants will also be able to continue to-go alcohol sales through March 31.

VACCINE EFFORTS

A large focus of the state's update Tuesday focused on vaccine rollout. State officials said that because the state has administered 99.8 percent of the first doses they've received from the federal government, that they're now in a position to ask for more.

"Speed continues to be a priority so we can continue to demonstrate to the federal government that we are ready for more vaccine," said NCDHHS Secretary Dr. Mandy Cohen, "I'm hopeful with the announcement yesterday from the federal government of getting more vaccine for the next three weeks that there is an opportunity for us if we can keep demonstrating that if we can get through our first doses of vaccine that we are ready to take on more."

Governor Cooper said the issue remains to be that millions of people need the vaccine, but only thousands of doses are available.

He assured North Carolinians he understands it's frustrating for those who are unable to get an appointment or had their appointment canceled.