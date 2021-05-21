Governor Cooper issues executive order to help North Carolinians return to work

"As our state emerges from the pandemic, we want to help people safely return to work as soon as possible,” Gov. Roy Cooper said.

NORTH CAROLINA, USA — Governor Roy Cooper issued an executive order Friday directing the Department of Commerce to help people who are receiving unemployment benefits move back into employment.

“Unemployment benefits have provided a critical lifeline for many North Carolinians living on the edge due to the pandemic. As our state emerges from the pandemic, we want to help people safely return to work as soon as possible,” Cooper said.

He said reinstating the work search guidelines will help connect those claiming benefits with employers, resources and tools to help them return to work.

Under Executive Order 216, those claiming unemployment benefits will be required to fulfill work search requirements starting June 6.

According to the governor’s office, those currently receiving benefits will be required over the next several weeks to register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov.

Officials said the order also directs the N.C. Department of Commerce to explore opportunities, consistent with federal law and using certain federal funds, to establish a reemployment incentive program for jobless workers who find and maintain employment.

The governor’s office said Friday’s action expands upon Governor Cooper’s Executive Order 200, which reinstated work search requirements for new claimants after March 14.

Under the Order:

Those claiming benefits must contact at least three different employers each week and keep a record of their work search, as required by state law. One of the three weekly job contacts can be satisfied by attending an approved reemployment activity offered by a NCWorks Career Center or a partnering agency.

To continue receiving benefits, all unemployment claimants will be required to register with a jobseeker account on NCWorks.gov, North Carolina’s online portal for employment and training services. Jobseekers can use NCWorks.gov to search and apply for jobs, access labor market information and find opportunities for workforce training. Over the next several weeks, existing claimants will receive notifications about registering for NCWorks.

Visit des.nc.gov for more information on unemployment benefits.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.