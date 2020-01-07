'It leaves us in limbo' | No announcement on NC Schools leaves parents frustrated

Parents are worried with just over a month before school starts with no reopen plan set in stone yet.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Cooper announced no plans for reopening schools Wednesday as the start of the 2020-21 school year creeps closer for parents.

"It's really frustrating for everyone--parents, educators, [and kids]," said Traci Skipper a single mom and Guilford County Schools teaching assistant.

The state is considering one of three school reopening plans--minimal social distancing, moderate social distancing or remote learning.

Cooper said in-person instruction is still the goal for the first day of school on August 17.

"We want to get our students back in the classroom and we want to make sure that we get this right," said the Governor.

Guilford County School and other districts expected an announcement Wednesday. Parents said not having a clear plan hurts those districts.

"Each county can do their own thing but inevitably we have to follow what the Governor says," said Skipper, "It all leaves us in limbo."

It also hurts parents who are trying to prepare themselves and their children for the next school year.

"People's jobs don't care that you have kids that [may not] go back to school and the school doesn't care that you have kids and you have to go to a job," said Nicole Huigens.

"I can see the Governor's hesitation in not wanting to announce things too soon but on the flip side of that, parents need to know what to do going forward," said Bobby Armstrong.