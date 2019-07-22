RALEIGH, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is recognizing North Carolina's probation and parole officers.

Cooper proclaimed July 21-27, 2019, as Probation, Parole and Community Supervision Officers' Week.

“Helping those re-entering society to successfully complete their probation or parole requirements, keeping citizens safe and helping to build stronger communities are all in a day’s work for these dedicated public servants," said Governor Cooper.

More than 2,000 probation and parole officers supervise almost 90,000 people in our state who are serving probation, parole or post-release supervision.

Probation and parole officers also work with community agencies and local reentry programs to provide services and support to individuals getting out of the prison system.

“Our probation and parole officers are a critical part of North Carolina’s criminal justice community,” said Department of Public Safety Secretary Erik Hooks. “Sometimes their accomplishments go unseen, but they are always greatly appreciated. They play an important role in the overall public safety mission.”

RELATED: Triad Woman Pens Parole Board To Keep Woman Convicted Of Plotting Her Husband's Murder In Prison

RELATED: Guilford County Woman Convicted Of Plotting Her Husband's Murder For Insurance Money Could Be Released Early

RELATED: NC State Parole Commission Weighs Parole For 2 Who Murdered Acquaintances In The Triad