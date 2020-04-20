RALEIGH, N.C. — Reopen NC is an organization that believes Governor Roy Cooper's executive stay-at-home order infringes upon their freedom.

Organizers want the right to work, and are therefore pushing for the reopening on nonessential businesses amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Reopen NC organizers are represented by Michael Best & Friedrich, LLP. The law firm penned a letter to Governor Cooper and the Wake County Commissioners' Chairman Greg Ford demanding clarification on whether or not they had the right to protest in public under the stay-at-home order.

The group wanted assurances after one person was arrested during the first Reopen NC protest in Raleigh last week.

Police said that arrest was made because the protester was violating social distancing guidelines, not because she was protesting in general.

Governor Cooper responded to the letter Monday afternoon. The Governor said the protest is allowed as long as it's outside, and protesters stand at least six feet apart.

Press Secretary for the Office of Governor Cooper, Dory MacMillan, sent the following statement:

The Governor is taking strong steps to slow the spread of COVID-19 with public health and safety as the top priority. The Governor’s order does not interfere with first amendment rights and this letter explains that.

Opposing 'Stay Home NC' organizer Michael Morgan urges you not to attend the protest.

"We look at this and it's just like, these people don't care about our lives," he stated.

Morgan is currently battling cancer. He said just because you can still protest under the stay-at-home order legally, doesn't mean you should.

"All it takes is one person, if one person has anything it spreads to the entire crowd and then everyone's in danger."

Morgan is from the Triad, and fears some Triad residents will go to the protest and potentially return sick.

"These people are not understanding the fact there are so many people out there at risk," he continued. "{At the first protest} they weren't wearing masks, weren't social distancing, nothing."

About 100 people went to the first Reopen NC protest last week. More are expected to attend Tuesday morning.