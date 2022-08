Gov. Roy Cooper will join U.S. Secretary of Commerce Raimondo for a major American Rescue Plan Announcement.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper is set to speak at NC A&T State University in Greensboro Wednesday.

According to Gov. Cooper’s office, Cooper will join U.S. Secretary of Commerce Raimondo for a major American Rescue Plan Announcement.

The announcement will be at 11 a.m. at the Harold L. Martin Sr. Engineering Research & Innovation Complex at 1101 East Market Street.

