GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Governor Roy Cooper is scheduled to visit Winston-Salem and Greensboro on Friday to survey damage from Tropical Storm Michael.

Cooper will meet with emergency management officials and first responders in Forsyth County around 4:45 p.m.

He will then meet with emergency management and utility officials at the Duke Energy Operations Center in Greensboro around 6:35 p.m., according to his daily schedule.

Nearly 100,000 people are still in the dark in Guilford County, with no estimated time for when power will be restored.

We will bring you the latest on Governor Cooper's appearances right here and on our Facebook page.

Related Stories:

List: Greensboro Roads Closed or Without Traffic Lights Due to Power Outage or Damage

Power Still out for Thousands in Greensboro, Other Parts of Triad

Guilford County Opens Disaster Shelter After Michael

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

© 2018 WFMY