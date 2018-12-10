GREENSBORO, N.C. – North Carolina is “weary but resilient,” said North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper after touring damage from Michael in some of the hardest hit areas.

On Friday, Gov. Cooper toured the Piedmont areas and also, Wilkes, Watauga, and both Forsyth and Guilford counties.

Gov. Cooper said, more than 100 water rescues were performed during Michael. He also thanked emergency workers while visiting both Winston-Salem and Greensboro while surveying the damage. The meetings included both emergency management officials, first responders, and utility officials with Duke Energy Operations.

Governor Roy Cooper giving thanks to the brave EMS crews who helped save many people throughout Forsyth County from the effects of Hurricane Michael @WFMY pic.twitter.com/w0lWlyqrgK — Luke Lyddon (@Luke_Lyddon) October 12, 2018

Nearly 76,000 people are still in the dark in Guilford County and more than 283,000 statewide.

State transportation officials report 301 closed roads due to fallen trees or washouts caused by Michael.

PHOTOS | Day 2: Michael Leaves a Mess in the Triad

There have been three storm-related deaths in North Carolina. A man died Thursday when a tree fell on his car in Iredell County, and man and woman died after their car hit a large tree that had fallen across a road in Marion.

First responders rescued and evacuated nearly 100 people yesterday from flash floods in Guilford, Forsyth, Iredell, Henderson, Burke, McDowell, and other counties. Thirty-one school systems closed Thursday, and 30 systems delayed their openings.

STATE OF EMERGENCY

Winston-Salem is the latest city to join the list calling for a state of emergency. It now means the city will be available for federal reimbursement for storm response costs. On Thursday, the City of Greensboro declared a state of emergency. Forsyth County is also under a state of emergency along with both Guilford and Davidson counties. Governor Cooper issued a state of emergency for the state on Wednesday.

