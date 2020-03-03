GREENSBORO, N.C. — Voters are casting their ballots to see which candidates will end up on the ballot in November's general election.

With early voting now over, the focus now shifts to Super Tuesday.

One of the biggest races of the night will be the North Carolina Governor's race where Gov. Roy Cooper will go against fellow Democrat Ernest T. Reeves.

Reeves was a 2019 Democratic candidate for North Carolina's 3rd Congressional District in the U.S. House. Reeves lost the primary on April 30, 2019.

On the Republican side of things, Lieutenant Governor of North Carolina, Dan Forest, will face off against Holly Grange. Grange is a member of the North Carolina House of Representatives, representing District 20.

The Democratic and Republican winners on March 3 will then go up against one another in November's general election.

Governor Roy Cooper has served as the 75th Governor of North Carolina since January 1, 2017, after he defeated Republican Pat McCrory in the general election on November 8, 2016.

Prior to being elected governor of North Carolina, Roy served as the state's attorney general.

