Gov. Cooper in Mebane to make announcement about broadband investment

Gov. Roy Cooper is speaking at the Mebane Public Library.
MEBANE, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper is speaking at the Mebane Public Library Wednesday to announce a major broadband investment coming to the area. 

Cooper announced that nearly 85,000 households and more than 2,400 businesses in 69 countries are set to receive access to high-speed internet thanks to more than $206 million of Growing Rural Economics with Access to Technology (GREAT) grants. 

The state plans to use the American Rescue Plan funding, $206 million, to fund high speed internet access in 69 counties. 

Additional grants are expected to be announced this fall. 

"We have to make sure we are helping everybody," Cooper said. 

North Carolinians in rural and regional areas will also receive access with this investment to combat the digital divide in the state. 

