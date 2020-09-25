Gov. Roy Cooper appoints new district court judges

Judge Ashley Watlington-Simms will serve in Guilford County. Judge Mark Stevens will serve in Wake County.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Gov. Roy Cooper appointed two new district courts Friday.

The judges will serve Guilford and Wake counties.

Judge Ashley Watlington-Simms will serve Guilford County in District 18. She'll replace the Honorable Betty Brown.

Watlington-Simms previously served as a nurse and an Assistant District Attorney for Guilford County.

Judge Mark Stevens was appointed as District Court Judge in Judicial District 10c in Wake County. He'll replace the Honorable Robert Rader.