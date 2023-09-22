Governor Cooper calls the state's new budget a 'power grab' and says it 'short changes public education'

Republican legislators passed the states 2-year spending plan on Friday morning, nearly 3 months after the start of the fiscal year.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Governor Roy Cooper stopped by a Triad preschool on Friday morning, one week after announcing $8 million in one-time funding for North Carolina Pre-K.

Overshadowing his visit was the approval of a new state budget in Raleigh, a process that is nearly three months overdue.

The 2-year speeding plan will be the last budget to go into affect under the governorship of Roy Cooper.

The only positive in the budget, according to the Governor is Medicaid expansion.

"We've had to give Medicaid expansion CPR so many times over the last few years. Many of us have been fighting for it for a decade. This is a life-changing, monumental decision that has been made for our state," said Governor Cooper.

Cooper says he has asked the state department of Health and Human Services to immediately begin expanding Medicaid.

The budget also called for a 7% increase for state employees, including teachers.

The pay increase will go into effect over two years, 4% this year and 3% next year.

It also included an expansion of the states, opportunity scholarship, otherwise known as school vouchers, which Governor Cooper says, will have a negative impact on public schools.

"This will hurt the public schools eventually. I'm not saying that private schools are wrong, people are free to do that, but they shouldn't do it with taxpayer money at the expense of public education. That's what this budget does," said Governor Cooper.

Senate president Phil Berger praised the spending plan while criticizing Governor Cooper for not immediately signing the bill into law.

In a statement in Rockingham County in Republican said:

"Today the Senate gave final approval to a budget that continues to build on the last decade of unprecedented economic growth and success in North Carolina. It addresses our state's most pressing needs, notably bolstering our water and wastewater infrastructure systems with $2 billion. This was possible because of the thoughtful, fiscally responsible policies the Republican-led General Assembly initiated after decades of Democratic disasters. We've been able to infuse record amounts of funds into education, public safety, mental health needs, and infrastructure, all while drastically cutting taxes for all North Carolinians. Our formula of low taxes, responsible spending, and reasonable regulations has been successful. This budget is good for all North Carolinians. Yet, in a display of politics trumping policy, every Senate Democrat voted against increased funding for education, against pay raises for teachers and state employees, against expanding school choice to all families in North Carolina, and against supporting our rural communities with critical infrastructure. "In an even more brazen display of political cowardice and avoiding accountability, Gov. Cooper will not sign the budget into law. It's clear that virtue signaling and political ambition are what drives his decisions."