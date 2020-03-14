All K-12 schools in North Carolina have been ordered to close for two weeks due to the coronavirus, per North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper.

Governor Cooper announced the closing(s) in a presser, Saturday afternoon.

The school closings are set to begin Monday and last for two weeks at this time.

In lieu of the closing(s) Governor Roy Cooper said “We are working on efforts to deal with these challenges, from changes to unemployment insurance to special funding from the state and federal government to help get us through this.”

Rockingham County Schools

Rockingham County Schools released a statement saying schools will be closing for a minimum of two weeks Monday, March 16- March 27, per the executive order.

“At this time, Spring Break is as planned. Rockingham County Schools is also making a local decision to close schools the week of March 30 to April 3 out of safety for students and staff,” the school system said. “Spring Break will remain the same time of April 6 to 10. Therefore, this means Rockingham County Schools will be out a full month from Monday, March 16 to Friday, April 10."

The school system says no staff member or student should enter the building(s) until further notice.

And reopening procedures will be shared at a later time.

Rockingham County Schools says they are working on feeding options for students at Leaksville-Spray Elementary, McMichael High School, and Moss Street Elementary School.

And says staff members and employees will not be penalized for the break.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools shared how they will be adjusting following Gov. Roy Cooper’s announcement to their website, Saturday evening.

The school system said they aim to assure students, parents and staff they have detailed plans in place to continue learning, as well as ensuring students have access to healthy meals, and helping employees navigate how this will impact their roles and duties while school is not in session.

"In the meantime, starting Tuesday, cafeteria sites across the district will open for lunch and breakfast," the school's website read. "We are also going use our buses to deliver meals along bus routes. More information on the exact locations, times, and other details will be shared Monday."

You can find more information on the school’s website.

